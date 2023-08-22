AD
Watch Lauren Daigle make a splash in new video for “These Are the Days”

todayAugust 22, 2023

ATLANTIC RECORDS/CENTRICITY

Lauren Daigle‘s self-titled album, due out September 8, has a whopping 23 tracks, and she’s just released the video for one of them.

The joyous clip for “These Are the Days,” filmed in Lauren’s home state of Louisiana, features her dancing through a house filled with dozens of friends and fellow musicians, all partying along with her. At the end, she cannonballs into a swimming pool, fully clothed.

The first 10 tracks of Lauren Daigle — featuring the hit “Thank God I Do” — came out in May. The full 23-song project includes guest appearances from Grammy-winners Jon Batiste, singer/songwriter Natalie Hemby and blues/rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

Lauren will kick off her Kaleidoscope tour in support of the album on September 6.

Here’s the track listing for Lauren Daigle:

﻿”Thank God I Do”

“Saint Ferdinand” (feat. Jon Batiste and Natalie Hemby)

“New”

“Waiting”

“To Know Me”

“Kaleidoscope Jesus”

“Valuable”

“Don’t Believe Them”

“Ego”

“These Are The Days”

“Salvation Mountain” (feat. Gary Clark Jr.)

“Back To Me”

“21 Days”

“Love Me Still”

“Interlude #1”

“Turbulent Skies”

“Sometimes”

“Interlude #2”

“Inherited”

“He’s Never Gunna”

“Be Okay”

“Interlude #3”

“You’re All I’ll Take With Me”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

