AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Wendy’s adds two new English muffin breakfast sandwiches, complete with signature square sausage patty

todayAugust 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Wendy’s

(NEW YORK) — Attention all Croissan’wich fans: There’s a new carb contender hitting the breakfast menu at Wendy’s.

The fast food chain announced its latest a.m. innovation on Tuesday, launching two new English Muffin Sandwiches. Customers can choose between oven-baked applewood smoked bacon or a savory grilled sausage patty, topped with American cheese.

McDonald’s has long been known for its iconic Egg McMuffin and two subsequent English muffin sandwich offerings, but Wendy’s believes its recipes will set it apart.

The culinary development team said it tested 60 recipe variations over a year and a half to get the perfect product.

“We have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu,” John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation for Wendy’s, said in a statement.

He added that the muffins are “made with a touch of honey and topped with a savory buttery spread” before adding the fresh cracked eggs and meat of choice “for the perfect harmony of breakfast flavors.”

Wendy’s currently offers other items like the Breakfast Baconator, Homestyle French Toast Sticks, and Frosty Cream Cold Brew during morning menu hours.

The English Muffin Sandwiches hit menus nationwide on Aug. 22 and Wendy’s is offering $2 off any breakfast combo — including the new English Muffin Sandwiches — through Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

report-finds-alec-baldwin-pulled-trigger-in-deadly-‘rust’-shooting,-may-still-face-charges
insert_link

Entertainment News

Report finds Alec Baldwin pulled trigger in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting, may still face charges

Alec Baldwin could still face manslaughter charges in the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust. The two charges of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin, who was holding the gun when it went off, were dropped in April. However, a forensic report released on Tuesday, August 15 found that his Colt .45 would only fire if the trigger was pulled. "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given […]

todayAugust 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%