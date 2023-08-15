AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Why Chris Daughtry turned down the chance to replace Steven Tyler in Aerosmith

todayAugust 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lorne Thomson/Redferns

As you probably know, Chris Daughtry and Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler were both on American Idol as a contestant and a judge, respectively. It turns out, they almost had something else in common, as Chris could’ve had Tyler’s Aerosmith job.

Apparently, back in 2009, Aerosmith had a falling out with Tyler because he left to do American Idol and almost went on without him. Who would sing? That’s where Chris comes in.

“I get this random call from [Aerosmith guitarist] Joe Perry,” Chris revealed on The Dave Rickards Podcast. “I thought it was a joke at first, but he didn’t even take time to, like, [say] ‘How you doing?’ He just went into his reason for calling me.”

Perry told Chris the band “wanted to work” despite Tyler not being interested, and then he asked, “How would you feel about hitting the road with us?” Daughtry said the offer left him “speechless,” but he ultimately passed for many reasons.

“First of all, I don’t consider myself any caliber of singer that Steven Tyler …He is irreplaceable, in my mind,” he explained. “Furthermore, Steven Tyler’s alive. This whole fear of p****** off one of my heroes was just looming.”

Even though the idea of fronting Aerosmith was “a terrifying concept” to Chris, he’s still happy he was asked. “It is a story that I will hold near and dear for the rest of my life, for sure,” he shared.

Aerosmith eventually reunited with Tyler. The band’s farewell Peace Out tour kicks off September 2 in Philadelphia. As for Chris, he and his band Daughtry just signed a new record deal and dropped a new single, “Artificial.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

aerosmith-almost-replaced-steven-tyler-with-chris-daughtry
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith almost replaced Steven Tyler with Chris Daughtry

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Aerosmith is still together and about to set out on their Peace Out farewell tour, but things weren’t always so happy in the band. In fact, back in 2009, Aerosmith had a falling out with frontman Steven Tyler when he left to do American Idol, and the other members almost went on without him. To do so, they needed someone to replace Tyler; rocker and former American Idol contestant Chris […]

todayAugust 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%