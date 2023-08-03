AD
Will Bruce Springsteen’s tour keep rolling into 2024?

todayAugust 3, 2023

Background

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band will kick off a second North American leg of their tour next week in Chicago, and right now, they have dates scheduled through a December 12 show in San Francisco. It appears, however, that the tour may continue, in some way, shape or form, into 2024.

The Irish Independent reports that Bruce’s management team is negotiating for several shows in Ireland next May, specifically in Cork and Kilkenny. In fact, soccer matches are now being rescheduled in anticipation of the dates.

If true, Springsteen and the band are likely going to return to Europe in 2024 following a successful stadium run earlier this summer, which saw them sell more than 1.6 million tickets. The Independent says these Irish concerts will be announced “within the next few weeks.”

Does this mean more concerts in North America as well? Stay tuned.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Written by: ABC News

