National News

Woman, 65, bitten by shark at Rockaway Beach in New York City

todayAugust 8, 2023

Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images, FILE

(NEW YORK) — A 65-year-old New York City woman has been upgraded from critical to stable condition after she was bitten by a shark at Rockaway Beach in Queens, hospital officials said.

The woman was swimming at Beach 59th Street around 5:50 p.m. Monday when she was bitten on the left leg, according to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation.

She’s expected to recover, hospital officials said.

Following the attack, lifeguards at Beach 59th Street cleared everyone from the water.

The New York Police Department used a helicopter to survey the area but no sharks were spotted, according to NYC Parks.

NYC Parks said in a statement that “shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare,” adding, “We remain vigilant in monitoring the beach and always clear the water when a shark is spotted.”

Rockaway Beach will be closed on Tuesday as a safety precaution, the parks department said.

“Parks Enforcement & NYPD will be on patrol to keep swimmers out of the water” and the “FDNY & NYPD will be doing aerial surveillance to monitor for sharks,” the department said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- A new medication just approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could revolutionize the treatment of postpartum depression, a condition that affects as many as 1 in 8 women who have recently given birth. The medication, zuranolone, to be sold under the brand name Zurzuvae, is the first oral pill to ever be approved by the FDA to treat postpartum depression, a depression that occurs after […]

todayAugust 8, 2023

