You won’t believe who showed up to an Ed Sheeran concert in the Hamptons

todayAugust 15, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Ed Sheeran played an intimate concert on August 14 in New York’s ritzy Hamptons, and even though it was supposed to be a show for satellite radio subscribers, the audience was mainly taken up by some of the most famous people in the world.

Ed performed at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, NY, a legendary venue that can only sit about 125 people. Most of those spots were taken up by A-list celebrities like Paul McCartney and his designer daughter StellaBilly Joel, Billy‘s ex-wife Christie BrinkleyJohn Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Michael J. Fox, Jerry Seinfeld, Brooke Shields, Anjelica Huston and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The concert featured Ed performing music from his latest album Subtract, as well as past hits like “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits” and more. The show is also set to air on SiriusXM’s new Ed Sheeran Channel starting Wednesday, August 16.

Ed’s next official show is August 18 at Denver’s Paramount Theater, followed by an August 19 show at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in the same city.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

