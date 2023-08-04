AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Zachary Levi clarifies feelings after calling certain SAG-AFTRA strike rules “so dumb”

todayAugust 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD

As has been reported, some of the rules of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike don’t expressly forbid stars from attending certain fan conventions, but they aren’t allowed to promote even their past work. 

Zachary Levi is now clarifying his feelings about those rules, after comments he made at last week’s Manchester Comic Con in New Hampshire.

As he addressed fans at a Q&A, he called the rules “so dumb.”

“I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in,” he teased.

“I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy amalgam,” he noted of NBC’s action-comedy Chuck, before alluding to Disney’s Tangled with, “I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in as the best prince ever…”

In a statement given to ABC Audio Friday, August 4, Levi said his “offhand remark…made in jest” has been “taken out of context.”

He states, “So let me be very clear. I fully support my union, the WGA, and the strike. I remain an outspoken critic of the exploitative system that us artists are subject to work in since I started…in this business 25 years ago.”

Levi expresses, “This strike is necessary to protect ourselves, our writers, and all those working in production who make the industry move.”

However, he adds, “we also cannot forget our fans during this strike…[who] spend their money and energy traveling far distances to talk with us about our work that means so much to them, we should be able to engage.”

Levi closed by saying, “Our business exists and succeeds because of the fans, and I think it’s imperative we appreciate them for their support of our careers.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ricky-martin-shares-new-details-about-divorce-from-husband-jwan-yosef
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Ricky Martin shares new details about divorce from husband Jwan Yosef

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Ricky Martin is giving new details about his split with his husband of six years, Jwan Yosef. In an interview with Telemundo Puerto Rico released on Thursday, August 3, Martin said that the couple’s separation process began before the pandemic. “Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children together that we will raise together,” Martin said. “This didn’t just happen. We’ve been planning this situation for a while […]

todayAugust 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%