Entertainment News

Zendaya pays tribute to late ‘Euphoria’ co-star Angus Cloud

todayAugust 1, 2023

HBO/Eddy Chen

Zendaya is paying tribute to her Euphoria co-star Angus Cloud one day after his family confirmed he had died at the age of 25.

The actress, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 1, writing, “Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor).”

“I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it),” she continued.

She added in part, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…’they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya stars in Euphoria as Rue, a teen struggling with drug addiction and finding her place in the world; Cloud played Fezco, a local drug dealer and Rue’s friend.

Her Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney also posted a tribute to Cloud Tuesday, calling it “the hardest thing ive ever had to post.” She said in part, “You will be missed more than you know, but I’m so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I’m sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same.”

News of Cloud’s passing came July 31 via a statement obtained by ABC News from his family, who called Angus “an incredible human.”

Cloud’s family said he’d been struggling with the recent loss of his father, stating, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

