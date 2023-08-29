Zhao Yung Gu Named GCAA PING All-American Honorable Mention

Health News

(NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas) -- For years, Jessica Jordan of North Richland Hills, Texas, lived with debilitating pain. Her daughter, 18-year-old Brooke Lyle, remembers her mom tried to "hide the pain a lot," but, as she told Good Morning America, she knew "something was wrong." "I could hardly walk. I was in a lot of pain, like everywhere," Jordan, a mom of five, recalled to GMA. "Finally, when I was […]