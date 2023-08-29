Zhao Yung Gu Named GCAA PING All-American Honorable Mention

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu, of Schreiner University Men’s Golf, has been announced as a GCAA Division III Ping All-American Honorable Mention.
A total of 25 golfers were named honorable mention All-America.
DIII Honorable Mention All-America
Ramon Aroca Gonzalez, Hamilton
Bobby Beaubien, Illinois Wesleyan
Sam Berger, Saint John’s (MN)
Tanner Bronnum, Birmingham Southern
Justin Chan, Carnegie Mellon
Evan DiSanto, Wittenberg
Jay Fjelstul, Luther
Jas Fuhrer, Franklin & Marshall
Brian Hanson, Emory
Charles Hsieh, NYU
Cole Jahnke, Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Kevin Jiang, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
John Kim, Pomona Pitzer
Ashton Lewis, Eastern Connecticut State
Jonny Lewis, Methodist
Pearse Lucas, Sewanee
Matthew Mattioli, Wittenberg
Ryan McGarry, McDaniel
Michael Ordona, La Verne
Cade Patterson, Washington & Jefferson
Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (TX)
Henry Scavone, Carnegie Mellon
Kerry Wang, Rochester
Brian Xu, Carnegie Mellon
Zhao Yung Gu, Schreiner
To view the full GCAA PING DIII All-America Teams (Click Here)