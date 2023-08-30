Zhao Yung Gu Named to NCAA PING DIII All-Region Team

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Zhao Yung Gu, of Schreiner University Men’s Golf, has been announced as a member of the GCAA 2023 NCAA PING DIII All-Region team.

From SCAC

“The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) released the 2023 Division III PING All-Region honorees Tuesday afternoon, and five Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) men’s golfers were recognized.

Schreiner’s Zhao Yung Gu, Southwestern’s Christian Rodriguez, St. Thomas’ Cade Kiser and Trinity’s Daniel Nunez and Jacob Mason, all ranked in the top-35 in the country in the most recent GolfStat rankings, earned All-Region honors. All five are competing this week at the Division III National Championships in Kentucky.

Yung Gu, the SCAC individual Medalist, who led Schreiner to a runner-up team finish at last month’s conference championship is currently ranked 24th in the nation with a 72.72 adjusted scoring average. A two-time All-SCAC performer, Yung Gu also earned the prestigious SCAC Elite 19 award this year.”

