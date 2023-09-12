AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

170 pounds of cocaine worth more than $2 million discovered in man’s house

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
amphotora/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 54-year-old man has been arrested after police said they searched his home and found approximately 170 lbs. of cocaine.

The discovery occurred early on Saturday morning when authorities from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in LaPlace, Louisiana — approximately 30 miles west of New Orleans — began an investigation at the LaPlace home.

“On Saturday, September 9, 2023, officers began an investigation at the LaPlace home. During the course of the investigation, packages of cocaine were discovered,” read a statement from St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office released on Monday. “About 77 kilos of cocaine with a street value of about $2 million were confiscated.”

It is unclear where the suspect in the case was at the time of the police investigation, but authorities confirmed that a 54-year-old man was arrested early on Monday morning in regard to the cocaine discovered at the property.

The unnamed male was charged with possession and intent to distribute, a felony in the state of Louisiana, and is now being held in custody in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

Authorities said the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

welcome-to-godolkin-university!-interactive-college-website-promoting-‘the-boys’-spinoff
insert_link

Entertainment News

Welcome to Godolkin University! Interactive college website promoting ‘The Boys’ spinoff

To promote Gen V, its upcoming spinoff of its Emmy-nominated show The Boys, Prime Video has launched a new interactive website for super-powered prospective college students. On the surface, the new Godolkin University website looks like any other college site, complete with beauty shots of the campus, impressive looking facilities and bright faces of students eager to learn. "We've trained the best and brightest superheroes since 1965," a legend reads. […]

todaySeptember 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%