Rev Rock Report

2023 Farm Aid to air on the Circle Network

todaySeptember 20, 2023

Background
Courtesy of Farm Aid

Farm Aid is going down at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, on Saturday, September 23, and fans who can’t make it will still get to enjoy the show.

For the third year in a row, the annual concert will air on the Circle Network. The broadcast, which kicks off at 7 p.m. ET, will feature live and prerecorded segments. For fans who want even more, the complete show will air live on the Circle Now app, starting with a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

This year’s Farm Aid lineup includes the organization’s board members: Neil Young, in his first return to the festival since 2019, John MellencampWillie NelsonMargo Price and Dave Matthews with Tim Reynolds. Also on the bill are Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The WolfpackNathaniel Rateliff & the Night SweatsLukas NelsonAllison RussellThe String Cheese Incident and Particle Kid.

The very first Farm Aid concert was held in September 1985 in Champaign, Illinois, to raise funds in support of family farmers. Since its inception, the annual festival has raised more than $70 million to support programs helping the farming community.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

