Mike FM Music News

2023 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift dominates, *NSYNC reunites, and more

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Background
MTV

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was nothing short of a party Tuesday night.

Taylor Swift was the night’s big winner and was also part of the night’s most talked about moment: the reunion of *NSYNCJustin TimberlakeJoey Fatone, Lance BassChris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez took the stage together to present the award for Best Pop, which went to Taylor.

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this,” Taylor said as she pointed at the boy band then to her moon person. “Like, I had your dolls. You’re pop personified so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really, it’s too much.”

Swift also snagged Song of the Year, Best Direction and Video of the Year during the broadcast — all for her song “Anti-Hero.” In total, she won nine VMAs, tying the record for most wins in one night and securing the second-most overall wins of any artist ever.

The night’s star-packed performer lineup included Olivia Rodrigo, who graced the stage with a two-hit medley of “vampire” and “get him back,” the latest tracks from her recently released sophomore album GUTS.

Demi Lovato rocked out to the rock versions of hits like “Heart Attack” and “Cool for the Summer,” while Doja Cat treated fans to a trio of her latest hits “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons.”

Shakira was this year’s recipient of the Video Vanguard Award and before accepting the honor, she dished out a medley of her iconic songs, including “She Wolf,” “Whenever, Wherever,” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” The milestone was a history-making one for Shakira as she is the first South American artist to ever receive the Video Vanguard Award.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

