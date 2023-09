2023 MTV VMAs: The winners

National News

Westend61/Getty Images (LAS VEGAS) -- Several major hotels in Las Vegas, including the Bellagio, were left with faulty door locks, inoperable slot machines and other problems Monday after hotel officials said they were hit with a cyberattack. The FBI said it is investigating the attack on MGM Resorts International hotels, which happened early Monday morning. The company said, "it took prompt action to protect our system and data, including shutting […]