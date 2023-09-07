AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Texas Hill Country happening this Saturday

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Hill Country is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, at Marktplatz in Fredericksburg. There will be limited onsite registration beginning at 8 a.m. with the event happening at 8:30 a.m. Attendees have the option of walking one mile or three miles and the routes can be found at www.act.alz.org.

All of the funds raised through this event will be used for further care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, which is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Parents and guardians are reminded that children do need to be registered and must also have a signed waiver on behalf of the child. Strollers are allowed, but skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelie footwear are discouraged.

Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office. For additional information, call (323) 697-7075.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

Kerr County Victims Services lauded by Thin Blue Line LEMC

Kerr County Victims Services has been honored by the Thin Blue Line Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club's birthday gathering held in Kerrville on July 15. The Thin Blue Line Motorcycle Club began in Houston and has a membership comprised of two-thirds law enforcement officers and their spouses and one-third civilians who support the cause of helping law enforcement officers and families of officers who have either been killed or injured in […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%