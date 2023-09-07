2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s Texas Hill Country happening this Saturday

AD

The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Hill Country is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 9, at Marktplatz in Fredericksburg. There will be limited onsite registration beginning at 8 a.m. with the event happening at 8:30 a.m. Attendees have the option of walking one mile or three miles and the routes can be found at www.act.alz.org.

All of the funds raised through this event will be used for further care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association, which is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Parents and guardians are reminded that children do need to be registered and must also have a signed waiver on behalf of the child. Strollers are allowed, but skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelie footwear are discouraged.

Every registered participant who achieves the fundraising minimum of $100 will receive an official Walk to End Alzheimer’s T-shirt via USPS. Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office. For additional information, call (323) 697-7075.

