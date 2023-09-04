AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

23 people injured after vehicle crashes into Denny’s restaurant in Texas

todaySeptember 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kali9/Getty Images

(ROSENBERG, Texas) — Nearly two dozen people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Denny’s restaurant in Texas, police said.

The vehicle plowed through the building’s wall late Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. Police said they received multiple 911 calls about the incident at approximately 11:22 a.m.

A photo released by the police department showed the vehicle fully inside the restaurant surrounded by debris.

Twenty-three people inside the restaurant suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said. All were transported to local hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver was not hurt, police said.

“The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing at this time,” the Rosenberg Police Department said in a statement.

The Denny’s is located along a Southwest Freeway frontage road in Rosenberg, a city about 35 miles southwest of Houston.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

electric-zoo-festival-chaos-takes-over-new-york-city
insert_link

National News

Electric Zoo festival chaos takes over New York City

(NEW YORK) -- The three-day Electric Zoo music festival at Randall's Island in New York City encountered troubles on each day of the event, causing chaos and upsetting fans, leading some angry attendees to storm the gates on Sunday night. Day One The first day of the event, Sept. 1, was canceled after organizers cited "global supply chain disruptions" in their inability to complete the construction of the main stage […]

todaySeptember 4, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Ex-Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell dead at 56

Former Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell has died at age 56. The group confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Monday, September 4. "Steve Harwell was a true American Original," Smash Mouth writes. "A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle. Steve […]

todaySeptember 4, 2023

Uncategorized

Aerosmith treats fans to hits, deep cuts and more at Peace Out tour kickoff

courtesy of Live Nation Aerosmith has begun their goodbye to the road. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers launched their Peace Out farewell tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, September 1. According to setlist.fm, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford treated the fans to an 18-song, hits-filled set, that also included a few deep cuts. […]

todaySeptember 3, 2023

AD
0%