23 people injured after vehicle crashes into Denny’s restaurant in Texas

Kali9/Getty Images

(ROSENBERG, Texas) — Nearly two dozen people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a Denny’s restaurant in Texas, police said.

The vehicle plowed through the building’s wall late Monday morning, according to the Rosenberg Police Department. Police said they received multiple 911 calls about the incident at approximately 11:22 a.m.

A photo released by the police department showed the vehicle fully inside the restaurant surrounded by debris.

Twenty-three people inside the restaurant suffered injuries ranging from minor to serious, police said. All were transported to local hospitals with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The driver was not hurt, police said.

“The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing at this time,” the Rosenberg Police Department said in a statement.

The Denny’s is located along a Southwest Freeway frontage road in Rosenberg, a city about 35 miles southwest of Houston.