26-year-old tech CEO found dead with blunt-force trauma wounds: Police

(BALTIMORE) — A homicide investigation is underway after the 26-year-old founder of a tech company was found dead with “blunt-force trauma wounds” in a Baltimore apartment building, police said.

Police found Pava LaPere dead after responding to a call for service midday Monday at an apartment complex in the 300 block of West Franklin Street, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement.

A missing person’s call had been made prior to the discovery, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating. There are no updates on suspects or arrests in the case, a Baltimore police spokesperson said Tuesday.

Police identified the victim on Tuesday as LaPere, who was the CEO and founder of EcoMap Technologies.

“With profound sadness and shock, EcoMap announces the tragic and untimely passing of our beloved Founder and CEO, Pava LaPere,” EcoMap said in a statement Tuesday. “The circumstances surrounding Pava’s death are deeply distressing, and our deepest condolences are with her family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly devastating time.”

The Baltimore-based company said LaPere was a “visionary force” behind the startup as well as a “deeply compassionate and dedicated leader.”

EcoMap said it will share more details on how it plans to honor her memory in the coming days.

Last month, EcoMap raised $3.5 million in seed funding, bringing the total raised by the company to nearly $8 million, the company said in a press release.

The company builds platforms to help people navigate business communities, industries and institutional networks. Its tools are used by more than 65 organizations, including Venture for America, the Aspen Institute, T.Rowe Price and the state of Indiana, it said.

The Johns Hopkins University graduate was profiled in Forbes 30 Under 30 this year.