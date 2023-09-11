AD
Rev Rock Report

Aerosmith postpones multiple Peace Out dates after Steven Tyler suffers vocal cord damage

todaySeptember 11, 2023

Aerosmith has only played a handful of dates on their Peace Out farewell tour, and now it’s come to an abrupt halt. 

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” frontman Steven Tyler shared on social media. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.” 

The postponement affects September shows in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, Cleveland, Raleigh and Washington, DC, and all have been rescheduled to early 2024. Fans who can make the rescheduled dates are urged to hold on to their tickets, and those who can’t attend will receive refunds.

Aerosmith kicked off their Peace Out tour on Saturday, September 2 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is now expected to resume on October 11 in Tampa, Florida. A complete list of dates can be found at aerosmith.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

