AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘American Horror Story’s’ Angelica Ross says Emma Roberts apologized for alleged transphobic comment

todaySeptember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Heidi Gutman/BRAVO, Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Angelica Ross has revealed that her former American Horror Story co-star, Emma Roberts, has reached out to apologize after Ross publicly accused Roberts of making a transphobic remark on set.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, September 20, Ross expressed her gratitude for Roberts’ apology, writing, “Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally. I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform.”

Ross initially detailed her experiences with Roberts in an Instagram Live video, alleging disruptive behavior and transphobic actions by the 32-year-old actress, according to Entertainment Tonight. One incident involved Roberts questioning Ross’s gender during a conversation with the director, John J. Gray. Ross says she hesitated to address the comment at the time, fearing repercussions. She also mentioned another incident where Roberts allegedly mocked her voice.

Despite her grievances, Ross emphasized that she didn’t condone violence towards Roberts but sought accountability for her actions.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%