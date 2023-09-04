AD
Sports News

American tennis stars dominate at US Open

todaySeptember 4, 2023

(NEW YORK) — Americans are ruling the court at the U.S. Open.

For the first time since 2005, three American men have advanced to the tournament’s quarterfinals. Frances Tiafoe, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are hoping to end the U.S. men’s losing streak in Flushing, New York. The last time an American man won the U.S. Open was two decades ago when Andy Roddick took home the title in 2003.

On the women’s side, Coco Gauff also advanced to the quarterfinals, becoming the first American teenager to do so in back to back years since Serena Williams.

All four players will face off against their opponents on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and have a chance to advance to the semifinals.

ABC News

