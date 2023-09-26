Angus Cloud’s mother recalls ‘Euphoria’ actor’s final moments

HBO/Eddy Chen

In a heartfelt new interview, Angus Cloud‘s mother, Lisa Cloud, shared fond memories of her son and the final moments leading up to his tragic passing on July 31.

While reminiscing in Angus’s graffiti-adorned bedroom, Lisa described him as “beautiful and creative,” cherishing his love for his home and his small room. Pointing to the paint-splattered desk where Angus, whose birth name was Conor, was discovered on that fateful day at the age of 25, Lisa told People, “This is where my boy passed away.”

“I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him,” she recalled through tears. “I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away.” She wipes away a tear. “I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

Angus had fallen victim to acute intoxication from an accidental drug overdose, with Fentanyl, benzodiazepines, cocaine, and methamphetamine in his system.

“It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing,” Lisa explained. “He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn’t kill himself.”

Despite her profound loss, Lisa expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and support from Angus’s fans and friends.

“He went out at his total power, his total beauty, his total influence, and the reaction that everyone has had is very moving to me,” she added. “You know, he’s not just an actor who overdosed. He was a beautiful soul, and that’s why people miss him so much.”