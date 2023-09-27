AD
Rev Rock Report

Animated ‘Peter & The Wolf’, featuring illustrations by Bono, to debut October 19 on Max

todaySeptember 27, 2023

Courtesy of Max

A new animated short film based on the classic tale of Peter & The Wolf is set to debut October 19 on Max.

The film features illustrations by U2’s Bono as well as music and narration by composer Gavin Friday. It is based on a 2003 project by the pair, which they did for the Irish Hospice Foundation.

The film turns Sergei Prokofiev’s classic symphony into a contemporary tale that follows 12-year-old Peter, who is grieving the loss of a parent. Word of a wolf on the loose sends him on a quest, where he’s aided by creatures of the forest and contends with hunters trying to capture the wolf for a prize.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News

