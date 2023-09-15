AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter share “This Is Now” from upcoming album, ‘Another Door’

todaySeptember 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Ann Wilson

Heart’s Ann Wilson is sharing new music with fans.

The Rock & Roil Hall of Famer just released the new track “This Is Now,” the first taste of her upcoming album, Another Door. It features the band Tripsitter, made up of Tony Lucido on bass, Ryan Wariner on guitars, Sean T. Lane on drums, and Paul Moak on guitars and keyboards.

The album, dropping September 29, features all original songs with lyrics by Wilson, the first time she’s been sole lyricist on an album. “This is an exciting time in my creative life,” Ann shares, “so much new and fresh to remind me of why I love my calling!”

And fans will get to see Ann Wilson and Tripsitter performing some of those songs when the PBS special Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live in Concert debuts November 24. The show, taped last July in Nashville, has them playing tracks from Another Door, as well as Heart classics like “Barracuda” and “Crazy On You.”

Another Door is available for preorder now.

Ann Wilson and Tripsitter are currently on tour and are set to hit Dallas on September 24. A complete list of dates can be found at annwilson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-*nysnc,-ingrid-michaelson-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: *NYSNC, Ingrid Michaelson and more

At the MTV VMAs Taylor Swift told the reunited *NYSNC she had their dolls, and now she has a chance to add to her collection. Fisher-Price just launched a Little People Collector *NSYNC special edition set celebrating the boy band’s reunion. Sold exclusively through Amazon, it has the band posed like the cover of their album No Strings Attached. The description notes it comes with “fun hidden details for fans to discover.” Ingrid Michaelson has announced her plans for the holiday season. The […]

todaySeptember 15, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%