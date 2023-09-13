AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Appeals court denies Trump’s attempt to stay E. Jean Carroll’s 2019 lawsuit

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stay the 2019 defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

The lawsuit by the former Elle magazine columnist is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 15. It alleges that Trump defamed her in 2019 when he said she was “not my type” and accused her of having a political and financial motive when he denied her claim that he raped her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.

A jury established in a related case that Trump was liable for defaming and battering Carroll.

Trump had sought to pause the 2019 case in order to give him time to invoke an immunity defense, his attorney argued in a hearing Tuesday.

The appeals court Wednesday ordered both sides to submit written briefs in the next 15 days to argue whether Trump should be able to invoke presidential immunity to shield himself from Carroll’s 2019 claim.

The district court judge faulted Trump for waiting more than three years to invoke presidential immunity, long after engaging with the case.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

new-mexico-governor-reacts-to-backlash-after-suspending-right-to-carry-firearms-in-public
insert_link

National News

New Mexico governor reacts to backlash after suspending right to carry firearms in public

(SANTA FE, N.M.) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told "GMA3" she has the "courage" to take a stand against gun violence in response to backlash over her emergency public health order temporarily suspending the right to carry firearms in public in and around Albuquerque. The Democratic governor issued on Friday a 30-day suspension of open and concealed carry laws in Bernalillo County, where Albuquerque, the state's most populous city, […]

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%