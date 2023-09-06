AD
Entertainment News

Aunjanue Ellis stars in first-look teaser for Ava DuVernay film ‘Origin’

todaySeptember 6, 2023

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Aunjanue Ellis makes her Origin debut in the teaser trailer released to the world on Tuesday, September 5. 

Helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, the upcoming biopic is based on the life and work of Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson as she writes the book Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents.

According to Deadline, production house Neon acquired rights for the upcoming film, which is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival today, September 6. With Origin, DuVernay will make history as the first Black female director to premiere a film in competition at the Venice festival.

“While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery,” reads the story description, per Deadline. “Despite the colossal scope of her project, she finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of our time.”

The cast features Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, Jon BernthalNiecy Nash-BettsVera FarmigaAudra McDonaldNick OffermanBlair Underwood and others. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

