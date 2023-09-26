AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Bailey Zimmerman scores third #1 with “Religiously”: “I can’t thank y’all enough”

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Fast-rising country star Bailey Zimmerman has notched his third consecutive #1 on country radio with “Religiously.”

It follows the previous chart-toppers “Fall In Love” and “Rock and a Hard Place,” both of which have been certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

“I CANT THANK YALL ENOUGH [crying + heart emoji],” Bailey writes in the caption of an Instagram reel. “Today has been a BIG FREAKIN DAY!!! The love y’all have shown me the past 3 years is MIND BLOWING… and without it I wouldn’t be where I’m at [mindblown emoji] so thank you to every one of you that has had my back [heart emoji].”

“[I] will continue to try and give you the best version of me that I can [fire emoji],” adds Bailey.

In addition to his new #1, Bailey also recently celebrated selling out his 2024 headlining RELIGIOUSLY. THE TOUR.

Bailey’s currently on tour with Morgan Wallen on his 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. For Bailey’s full tour schedule, visit his website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%