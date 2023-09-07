Baseball Earns ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team has been recognized as a recipient of the 2022-23 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence award.

Teams from every level of college and high school baseball were honored with this year’s award, which highlights programs coached by ABCA members that posted a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale for the entire 2022-23 academic year.

Coaches were able to nominate their teams for the ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award following the conclusion of their spring semesters prior to the nomination deadline of July 13. To be honored, teams had to meet the following criteria:

Must be a high school or college team

Head coach must be a current ABCA member

Team must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale during the 2022-23 academic year

Representing the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC), Schreiner University Baseball joined the Austin College Kangaroos as the only two SCAC schools to receive the award.

This year’s recognition would mark the sixth time in eight years that the Mountaineers were recognized as recipients.

To view the full list of 2022-23 ABCA Team Academic Excellence Award winners (Click Here)