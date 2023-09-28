AD
Rev Rock Report

Billy F. Gibbons announces dates for annual The Jungle Show

todaySeptember 28, 2023

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach

ZZ Top‘s Billy F. Gibbons has announced dates for the 2023 edition of The Jungle Show, which he describes as the “ultimate Texas Blues event of the season.” 

This year’s run will return to Antone’s in Austin, Texas, with the shows happening December 27, 28 and 29. The lineup features Jimmie VaughanSue FoleyMike “The Drifter” Flanigin and Chris “Whipper” Layton

Gibbons and his pals have been holding The Jungle Show since 2016. Tickets for the 2023 edition are on sale now at antones.com.

Until then, Gibbons and ZZ Top will be on the road for the month of October. Their next set of tour dates kick off October 5 in Auburn, Washington. A complete list of dates can be found at zztop.com

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

