AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Black Crowes releasing limited-edition ‘The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion’ box set

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
American Recordings

Black Crowes start their opening gig for Aerosmith‘s Peace Out tour this Saturday, September 2, but they’ve also got some plans for their back catalog.

A limited-edition box set of the band’s second album, The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion, is now available for preorder; it ships December 1.

On Instagram, the band writes, “We revisited the archives alongside our friend [and producer] George Drakoulias and created an incredibly special, super deluxe edition of our sophomore album.” 

Among the goodies you’ll find are unreleased studio recordings; rare B sides; a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, Texas, on February 6, 1993; and a newly remastered version of the original album.

The four-LP and three-CD versions of the box set come with a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book that came with the album. Also included are insights on the record from Chris and Rich Robinson, as well as a set of lithographs of classic images from the original album photo sessions, plus the sheet music for the nine songs the brothers co-wrote.

The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion was first released in May 1992. It topped the Billboard album chart and featured four songs that topped the publication’s rock charts: “Remedy,” “Hotel Illness,” “Sting Me” and “Thorn In My Pride.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

white-teen-charged-with-attempted-murder-after-allegedly-trying-to-drown-black-juvenile
insert_link

National News

White teen charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to drown Black juvenile

(NEW YORK) -- A white teenager has been indicted by a grand jury on attempted murder and assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly trying to drown a Black juvenile in a pond in Chatham, Massachusetts, according to the Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois. The indicted teen, 14, who the district attorney said is "known to the court," met the victim and a third juvenile, a white […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%