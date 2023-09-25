AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Blake Shelton, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson + more ‘Enlisted’ for new Craig Morgan EP

todaySeptember 25, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of BBR Music Group

Grand Ole Opry member and U.S. Army veteran Craig Morgan has announced a new, star-studded EP titled Enlisted.

Arriving October 20, the six-track set features collaborations with Blake SheltonLuke CombsLainey Wilson, Trace AdkinsGary LeVox and Jelly Roll on Craig’s signature hits as well as two brand new songs. 

“Making this record has been so much fun because I got to get in the studio with some of my friends and also re-create some of my catalog in a way that feels like brand-new music,” shares Craig.

“It’s an absolute honor to be a part of this record,” says Lainey, who sings “International Harvester” with Craig. “I remember the first time I ever heard ‘International Harvester’ and the feeling I got knowing that there was music being written that felt like it was made just for me. I come from a family of farmers, so it’s really a full circle moment to be on this track alongside my good friend Craig.”

Enlisted is available for presave now.

Here’s the track list for Craig’s Enlisted EP:

“Raise The Bar” featuring Luke Combs
“Almost Home” featuring Jelly Roll
“Redneck Yacht Club” featuring Blake Shelton
“That’s What I Love About Sunday” featuring Gary LeVox
“International Harvester” featuring Lainey Wilson
“That Ain’t Gonna Be Me” featuring Trace Adkins

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%