Bonnie Raitt’s “Just Like That” wins Song of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards

Redwing Records

Bonnie Raitt has once again been recognized for her single “Just Like That.”

The track was named Song of the Year at the Americana Honors & Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, September 20, where she beat out the likes of Allison Russell and Brandi Carlile, Zach Bryan, Margo Price and Charley Crockett.

“Thank you to @americanafest, and congratulations to all of tonight’s winners including Bonnie’s ‘Just Like That’ for Song of the Year!” read a post on Raitt’s Instagram account. “Bonnie was so honored to stand alongside all the talented songwriters nominated this year and loved getting to perform and once again be a part of this wonderful celebration!”

This is the second big honor for “Just Like That,” which earlier this year took home the Grammy for Song of the Year.

Raitt performed the Just Like That… track “Made Up Mind” on the Americana Awards, which also featured tributes to two artist who passed this year. According to Variety, singer Logan Ledger performed “Come Monday” in honor of the late Jimmy Buffett, while the show ended with an all-star performance of The Band’s “Up On Cripple Creek,” in honor of the late Robbie Robertson.