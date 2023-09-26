AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brothers Osborne recall how “Nobody’s Nobody” unexpectedly came to life in the writing room

todaySeptember 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of EMI Records Nashville

As Brothers Osborne‘s “Nobody’s Nobody” continues to ascend the country charts, the duo’s John Osborne is sharing how the song came about in an unexpected way.

“It was kind of a tough day writing. We couldn’t quite really nail anything. We went outside, to you know, to have a smoke, a coffee, just kind our clear heads,” recalls John. “Came back in and Mike [Elizondo] was playing what you hear at the very beginning, which is, I think, a Wurlitzer or a Fender Rhodes with a delay on it. Like, that [was] amazing.”

That’s when their current single serendipitously came to life. 

Kendell [Marvel], the co-writer, said, “You know, that reminds me of a title called ‘Nobody’s Nobody.’ And we’re like, ‘Then why the hell didn’t you say that earlier? We’ve been here for 2 hours trying to this other song.’ And it came together,” John shares.

“Nobody’s Nobody” is currently #25 and rising on the country charts. The song is off Brothers Osborne’s latest self-titled album, out now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%