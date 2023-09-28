AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen shares snippet of new tune, “Addicted to Romance”

todaySeptember 28, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen is sharing a preview of a new song he wrote for the upcoming movie She Came to Me.

The Boss shared a snippet of the track, “Addicted to Romance,” on Instagram, revealing that the song will officially be released on Friday, September 29. 

The song will play over the end credits of the Rebecca Miller-directed film, which stars Peter DinklageMarisa Tomei and Anne Hathaway. It opens in theaters October 6. 

This isn’t the first time Springsteen has written a song for the movies. In fact, he won an Oscar for the song “Streets of Philadelphia,” from the 1994 film Philadelphia. And in 1996 he was nominated for an Oscar for his song “Dead Man Walkin’,” which he wrote for the Sean Penn/Susan Sarandon film Dead Man Walking.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%