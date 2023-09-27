Cher’s Christmas album to feature Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé, Cyndi Lauper

Amazon exclusive cover; Warner Records

Earlier in September, Cher said her upcoming holiday album, Christmas, had “millions of people on it” — meaning she’d recorded a lot of duets. Now we know who those duets are with.

Describing the album, due out October 20, Cher tells Yahoo Entertainment, “I mean, there’s no ‘Silent Night’ and there’s no ‘Frosty the Snowman’ … it’s rock and roll, it’s disco, it’s everything. And I’ve got great people on it with me, and I’ve never had anybody on my record [before].”

Yahoo reports that those “great people” include Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Bublé and Darlene Love, who has been called “the Queen of Christmas” thanks to her 1963 holiday favorite “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Fun fact: Cher actually sang backup on that record, since she and Darlene were both working with producer Phil Spector at the time.

Cher adds that she’s planning on coming out with a new flavor of her Cherlato ice cream to mark the release of the holiday album. Meanwhile, Cher fans have another release to look forward to: the Believe (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) boxed set, coming on November 3.

“It’s hard to wrap my mind around that, that it’s that long ago,” Cher says of the 25th anniversary milestone. “And … I mean, I have to say ‘Believe’ is one of my favorite songs, just because … we invented the sound, and now everybody uses it constantly.”

Cher goes on to say that while recording “Believe,” she and producer Mark Taylor had a fight over how she was singing the song, so she walked out of the session. That’s when he brought in the Auto-Tune machine.

“I loved it,” she tells Yahoo, “because you couldn’t tell it was me in the beginning, which was fabulous.”

“Believe” hit #1 in March 1999.