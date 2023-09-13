AD
Entertainment News

Chris Pratt thanks donors for raising more than $375,000 for Maui relief

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Getty Images for Marvel Studios

On Wednesday, September 13, Chris Pratt posted on Instagram a warm thank you to those who contributed to a charity effort for Maui fire relief via sale of clothing from his lifestyle apparel partner TravisMatthew.

Pratt previously announced that all the profits from the company’s online End of Summer Sale, which began September 1, would be donated to the Maui Strong Fund through the Hawaii Community Foundation.

“We raised a ton of money for our friends in need out in Maui,” said Pratt, who incidentally was discovered as an actor while working at a restaurant in hard-hit Lahaina.

He noted the effort raised $375,628. “That’s awesome,” Pratt said, calling the results “a big step up” from what they expected, adding he’s going to be making his own donation “on top of that.”

Pratt also asked people to donate to the charity, if they are able, even though the sale is over. “Our friends are in need. And they are our countrymen, our brothers and sisters, mothers, fathers and friends. So God bless you, and thank you,” the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

