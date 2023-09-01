AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton + Filson join for the Traveller Collection

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

In need of a new bag for your daily commute or travels? Fret not, Chris Stapleton has you covered.

The award-winning country star has teamed up with Filson for a new line called the Traveller Collection.

Available October 5, the set is comprised of five bags, including an outfitter bag, medium duffle bag and stowaway backpack. Prices from range from $65 to $995.

“It’s been an incredible process developing the ‘Traveller Collection’ with Filson,” shares Chris. “Inspired by my needs on the road and the desire to revive archived Filson pieces, we’ve created products that I genuinely use and love. Filson feels like part of my family, and their commitment to lasting craftsmanship aligns perfectly with my values. It’s been an honor to collaborate with such a legendary brand that creates products meant to outlive us all.”

“The Filson x Chris Stapleton collaboration goes beyond a mere endorsement; it is a true creative partnership,” says Alex Carleton, CCO at Filson. “Working closely with our design team, Stapleton’s insights and preferences influenced the Collection’s aesthetics and functionality.”

“This collaborative approach ensures that each item in the ‘Traveller Collection’ bears the distinct mark of both Filson’s time-honored craftsmanship and Chris Stapleton’s creative input, resulting in a Collection that seamlessly merges heritage and contemporary style,” he adds.

While the collection won’t be out until October 5, first-access sign-ups are open now at filson.com.

Fans can purchase an exclusive Filson graphic T-shirt now, with all proceeds going to Chris and wife Morgane‘s charity, Outlaw State of Kind.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

talking-heads’-‘stop-making-sense’-returns-to-charts-following-40th-anniversary-reissue
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Talking Heads’ ‘Stop Making Sense’ returns to charts following 40th anniversary reissue

Rhino It never got any higher than #41 when it was released back in 1984, but Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, the soundtrack to their seminal concert film, has just debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's Top Album Sales chart. Driving sales of the album is a new 40th anniversary reissue, which includes the complete concert for the first time. There are also two unreleased songs from the series […]

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%