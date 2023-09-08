AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Chris Stapleton previews new album with “Think I’m In Love With You”

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

Chris Stapleton has dropped a brand new song, “Think I’m In Love With You.”

Chris wrote the romantic track by himself, and it finds him confessing his love to his significant other.

“I think I’m in love with you/ I didn’t know it at the time/ I know what I want to do/ It’s making me lose my mind/ I thought about thinking it through/ And every time I do I find/ I wanna make your dreams come true/ I think I’m in love with you/ I’m in love with you,” Chris sings passionately in soulful chorus.

“Think I’m In Love With You” is the second preview of his upcoming album, Higher. Arriving November 10, the 14-song set includes its lead single, “White Horse,” which is currently #28 on the country charts.

Chris was recently nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year at the 57th CMA Awards, which takes place November 8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ringo-starr-lends-his-drumming-skills-to-diane-warren-penned-track,-“happy-birthday-beautiful”
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr lends his drumming skills to Diane Warren-penned track, “Happy Birthday Beautiful”

UMe Ringo Starr wants to help folks celebrate their special day. The Beatles legend is on a new song, “Happy Birthday Beautiful,” written by award-winning songwriter Diane Warren and featuring vocals by Pentatonix. Ringo plays drums on the track, which will be featured on a new American Greetings collection of birthday e-cards. The cards will be available starting Saturday, September 9, and includes options for people turning a year older that day; according to 20 years of real […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%