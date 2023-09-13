AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Cinemark and AMC theaters offering private ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ concert film screenings

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Taylor Swift Productions

Ever since Taylor Swift announced her upcoming The Eras Tour concert film, fans have been debating just how much screaming, singing, dancing and chanting they will be allowed to do in the theater during screenings. That won’t be a problem, however, if you rent out the entire theater.

Deadline reports Cinemark, the third largest theater chain in the U.S., is going to let Swifties rent out theaters to have their own private screenings. “We are excited to offer fans the ultimate Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour concert film VIP experience in their own private Cinemark auditorium,” a Cinemark exec tells Deadline.

If you visit Cinemark.com, you can get more information about what it’s calling the Private Swiftie Party. You can have up to 40 guests, but no prices are currently listing.

AMC is also offering the screening option on its website. Theaters will also be offering Taylor branded popcorn buckets and cups.

As previously reported, the movie racked up more than $37 million in the first 24 hours of presales.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sia-releases-new-song-“gimme-love,”-announces-new-‘reasonable-woman’-album-for-2024
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sia releases new song “Gimme Love,” announces new ‘Reasonable Woman’ album for 2024

Atlantic The "Unstoppable" Sia is back in full force. She's just released her new single "Gimme Love" and announced a new album. Called Reasonable Woman, it'll be her first solo pop album in eight years. The album, including a limited-edition tangerine-colored vinyl version, is now available to preorder on her website. The upbeat "Gimme Love" finds the artist singing, "Come now Do this just for me/I don’t ask for much/Gimme love, gimme love, gimme love, […]

todaySeptember 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%