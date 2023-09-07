AD
Local News

City of Kerrville hosting Annual Kerrville River Festival with onsite NASA broadcast of Annular Solar Eclipse viewing

todaySeptember 7, 2023

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation has announced it will be hosting the fourth annual Kerrville River Festival, which coincides this year with an annular solar eclipse. NASA has designated Kerrville as a primary partner for viewing, and will be on-site with live broadcasting coverage of this event.

NASA officials confirm that the annularity will last for 4 minutes and 15 seconds and creates a “ring of fire” appearance around the sun. The event will begin at 11:50 a.m. on the Festival grounds at Louise Hays Park, which will open that day at 10 a.m.

The day’s events also include the Kerrville Craft Beer Run and various music performances, food, drink, local vendors, and numerous children’s activities. This year’s event will feature country singer Danielle Bradbery, Season 4 winner of NBC’s “The Voice.” According to director of Parks and Recreation Ashlea Boyle, “We hope this one-of-a-kind experience will allow the opportunity for guests to visit and discover the many offerings of our community’s charm.”

The City of Kerrville is already preparing for the total solar eclipse that is taking place on April 8, 2024. For more information, call (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

Written by: Michelle Layton

