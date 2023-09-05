City of Kerrville hosts final “Concerts by the River” Saturday

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s “Concerts by the River” is scheduled for Saturday, September 9 at 7 p.m. in Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive, with music provided by Josh Murley and Nautical Nation. As usual, the event is free and open to the community.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or picnic blankets, flashlights, and bug spray, and food for purchase will be available on site. Attendees are reminded that glass containers and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not permitted in parks due to city ordinance. Additionally, it is recommended that people dress according to the weather and drink plenty of water.

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Dept. wants to thanks its sponsor, Crenwelge Motors, for helping to make the Concerts by the River events possible and encourages other businesses interested in becoming a vendor or sponsor at city events to contact them at (830) 257-7300.

For more information, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

