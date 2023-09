AD

The Kerrville City Council has announced that it has updated the Zoning Code, amending the regulations for the height and materials for front yard fences. Front fences are allowed within the front setback as long as the solid portion, ie., wood, brick, rock, or other solid material, is no more than 48 inches tall, and the “see-through” portion is no more than 72 inches tall. A fence made of ornamental fence, chain link, or other wire-type materials may also be built in the front yard, up to 72 inches. The construction of a fence does require a building permit, and citizens may apply online at www.mygovernmentonline.org.

For additional information, the Fence Code Update can be found at www.kerrvilletx.gov/DocumentCenter/View/43102/2023-12-Zoning-Code—fence-requirements-822-23.

Citizens can also contact the Development Services Department at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD