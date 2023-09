AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Cody Sergeant as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Shotgun Shooting Sports.

Sergeant comes to Schreiner University after an accomplished shooting career in which he was named National Skeet Shooting Association .410 Bore World Champion in 2018 and Texas Skeet Shooting Association Open First Team and National Skeet Shooting Association All American Open Second Team in 2019.

“Coach Sergeant will make a great addition to our staff” said Director of Athletics, Bill Raleigh “he is very accomplished in the collegiate sports shooting world, and we are excited for the leadership and experience that he will bring to the program.”

Sergeant is a graduate of Lindenwood University (2017) where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Music.