Uncategorized

Country star Zach Bryan arrested: Police

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
Erika Goldring/WireImage

Country star Zach Bryan was arrested Thursday night, according to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma.

According to online records from Craig County, Bryan was arrested around 6:40 p.m. local time.

Records show that Bryan was arrested for obstruction of an investigation.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t responded to ABC News.

Bryan took to X, formerly Twitter, regarding the arrest, stating, “Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”

“I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around,” he continued. “Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

The post concluded, “I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan currently has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with his self-titled fourth LP, as well as the No. 1 song on Billboard‘s Top 100, “I Remember Everything,” his duet with Kacey Musgraves.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

New box set revisits Bob Dylan’s first Japanese concerts

Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings Bob Dylan played his first shows in Japan 45 years ago, and now, those iconic concerts are being celebrated in a new box set.  Bob Dylan – The Complete Budokan 1978, dropping Friday, November 17, will feature two full shows recorded at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan hall on February 28 and March 1, 1978, all remastered from the original analog tapes. It includes 36 previously unreleased performances, one of […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

David Bowie’s covers album ‘Pin Ups’ getting 50th anniversary vinyl release

Parlophone This fall marks 50 years since David Bowie released his covers compilation, Pin Ups. The anniversary is being celebrated with a vinyl reissue of the album. Recorded in France and released October 19, 1973, Pin Ups featured Bowie covering tracks from such artists as The Yardbirds, The Kinks, Pink Floyd, The Who, Pretty Things, The Easybeats and more, all artists who influenced Bowie. The […]

todaySeptember 7, 2023

