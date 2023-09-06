AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Couple kidnapped from San Antonio home, 5 kids left behind: Police

todaySeptember 6, 2023

(SAN ANTONIO) — Police in San Antonio are searching for a man and woman who were kidnapped from their home Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the couple’s home around 6 a.m. and found five children — believed to be the victims’ — inside and unharmed, San Antonio police said.

The children told police the unknown suspects broke in and “forcefully” took the victims, who are in their late 30s.

A motive is not known, police said.

Police did not release a description of the alleged kidnappers.

