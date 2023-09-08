Damian Macias Announced as Women’s Soccer Head Coach

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Athletics department has officially announced the hiring of Damian Macias as the Head Coach of Schreiner University Women’s Soccer.

Macias will be making his return to Schreiner University, where he spent two years as an Assistant Coach for the Schreiner University Men’s and Women’s Soccer programs from 1999-2001.

After leaving Schreiner in 2001, Macias has spent the past two decades building up an impressive soccer resume coaching at the club, high school, and collegiate levels across the country.

Most recently, Macias served as the Associate Head Coach of the women’s soccer program at the University of North Dakota in 2023.

“We are excited to have coach Macias join our staff here at Schreiner University” said Director of Athletics, Bill Raleigh “our women’s soccer program has shown strong growth and success this past season, and we are looking forward to the experience and leadership that coach Macias will provide as he aims to take the program to new heights.”

As a native Texan, Macias received his undergraduate degree from the University of Texas- San Antonio in criminal justice in 1994. He also completed two master’s degrees in sports management (Liberty, 04′) and recreation and sports sciences (Ohio, 17′).

Now making his return to the Lonestar State, coach Macias will take over a Schreiner Women’s Soccer program that finished 4th in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) and qualified for the SCAC Championship last season.

“It is an honor to be named the head coach of the Schreiner University Women’s Soccer program” said Damian Macias “I am truly excited to join the Mountaineer family and am extremely grateful to both Bill Raleigh and Charlie McCormick for entrusting me with the opportunity to lead the exceptional women who make this program what it is.” Macias contiued “Schreiner University is where I started my college coaching journey and it will always hold a very special place in my heart. I’m looking forward to meeting the current team and building relationships with these young women as we hit the ground running in pursuit of excellence within the SCAC and the broader DIII landscape. As a family, Amy and I are excited to return to the Texas Hill Country!”