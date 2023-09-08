AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

Dan + Shay unveil “For The Both of Us”

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are offering fans another preview of their forthcoming album with “For The Both of Us.”

Penned by Dan SmyersAndy Albert and Jordan Reynolds, the tender ode finds the protagonist reassuring his soon-to-be father-in-law that he’ll always love and treat his daughter right. 

“I’m in love with your daughter/ And I’ve been since the first time I saw her/ I’ll ask her the question if you give your blessin’/ When she takes my hand, you can trust/ I’ll love her enough for the both of us,” goes the heartfelt chorus.

“For The Both of Us” is accompanied by a monochrome music video of Dan + Shay delivering their romantic ballad in tuxedos. 

Dan + Shay’s new album, Bigger Houses, arrives September 15. Its lead single, “Save Me The Trouble,” is #18 and rising on the country charts.

Bigger Houses is available for preorder now.  

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

softball-lands-seven-on-nfca-scholar-athlete-honor-roll
insert_link

Sports News

Softball Lands Seven on NFCA Scholar Athlete Honor Roll

KERRVILLE, TX: The National Fastpitch Coaches Association released the 2022-23 Easton/NFCA Division III All-America Scholar Athletes Tuesday afternoon, and seven Mountaineers were recognized. A remarkable 8,297 collegiate student-athletes captured Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athlete honors for the 2022-23 academic year. The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball teams across the Association's seven membership categories (NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, Junior College and High School […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Bob Weir lends voice to new Stephen Marley track

Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir is featured on Stephen Marley’s new track, “Winding Roads." It also features Jack Johnson and Weir’s backing band, Wolf Brothers, made up of Don Was, and Dead & Company members Jeff Chimenti and Jay Lane. The song will be featured on Marley’s new album, Old Soul, which drops Friday, September 15. It also features a guest […]

todaySeptember 8, 2023

AD
0%