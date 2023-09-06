Dancing in the country: Bebe Rexha sets unique chart record with “I’m Good (Blue)”

What a DJ/Warner Records

Bebe Rexha has proven herself to be the queen of both the dance and country charts.

Bebe’s David Guetta collaboration, “I’m Good (Blue),” has just logged its 50th week at number one on the Billboard Dance/Electronic Songs chart. That makes Bebe the only artist to have spent 50 weeks at #1 on both that chart and the Hot Country Songs chart.

She set the Hot Country Songs chart milestone in 2018 when her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line, “Meant to Be,” spent a record 50 weeks at #1. Bebe co-wrote both songs.

“I’m Good” is also only the second song ever to stay at #1 on the Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 50 weeks or more. The first was “Happier” by Marshmello and Bastille, which racked up 60 weeks on top between 2018 and 2020.

Earlier this year, Bebe told Billboard, “Songwriting is my passion, no matter the style of music. I’ve been blessed to have hit songs in different genres throughout my career. Finding this kind of success within both the dance/electronic and country charts is something I’m really proud of … I’ve never wanted to be put in a box.”