    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker lights up ‘Today’ with “Fires Don’t Start Themselves”

todaySeptember 1, 2023

Background
ABC/Larry McCormack

Darius Rucker kicked off Labor Day weekend September 1 as the featured artist on Today‘s Citi Concert Series.

On top of his single, “Fires Don’t Start Themselves,” Darius also performed the summer-ready “Beers and Sunshine” and “Have A Good Time.”

While on the show, Darius discussed his upcoming album, Carolyn’s Boy, which arrives October 6.

“It’s been six years since I had a record out in country and it’s just time,” Darius tells Today. “And during the pandemic and everything, you had so much to write about. So, I took my time, got with some great guys, got some great songs, and I’m really excited for people to hear it.”

Carolyn’s Boy is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

