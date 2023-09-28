Dean Lewis releases new single and video, “Trust Me Mate”

Isaac Anthony

For his latest release, Dean Lewis turned to the same guy with whom he co-wrote two of his biggest hits: “How Do I Say Goodbye” and “Be Alright.”

Dean and Jon Hume co-wrote both songs and have teamed up again for the new song “Trust Me Mate.” It’s the second track released from his upcoming third album, following his Julia Michaels collaboration “In a Perfect World.”

“It was probably the most stressful song we’ve ever had to write,” Dean says of the song. “It took us about five days to write it … we just spent a lot of time perfecting it. But we’re both really proud of it, because similar to our other songs, it really means something to the both of us, and we think it will really resonate with others who are going through a hard time.”

The song is about wanting to help a friend who’s descended into addiction. Dean sings, “Trust me, mate, you’ve got this/ You always were the strongest/ But I’m not gonna promisе that this won’t hurt/ You were lying in the bathroom/ Wе almost thought we lost you … I’m not giving up on you.”

In the video, Dean finds himself in a series of life-threatening situations — he’s in a burning room, he’s drowning, he’s about to walk into the path of a truck — but each time, he’s “rescued” by seemingly anonymous people. At the end of the clip, he’s struck by lightning on a hilltop, but a dozen people run up to help him.

Dean is currently out on the U.S. leg of his The Future Is Bright World Tour, which wraps up in Hawaii on November 4.