    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Denzel Washington’s ‘The Equalizer 3’ dominates box office with $41 Million Labor Day weekend debut

todaySeptember 5, 2023

Background
AD
Sony Pictures

Denzel Washington‘s action-packed thriller The Equalizer 3 stormed into the top spot at the box office, raking in an impressive $34.5 million over the weekend and an estimated $41 million during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Notably, the three-day domestic figure closely mirrors its predecessors; 2014’s The Equalizer opened with $34 million, and 2018’s The Equalizer 2 with $36 million. Both earlier films, also directed by Antoine Fuqua, surpassed $100 million domestically and nearly $200 million worldwide.

Barbie continues to shine as it secures the second spot with a weekend tally of $9.7 million, further bolstered by an estimated $12.6 million over the extended weekend, maintaining its title as the highest-grossing worldwide release with an estimated $1.83 billion. 

Securing the third position is Blue Beetle, accumulating an additional $8.6 million throughout the holiday period. In its third week of release, the movie has garnered $57 million domestically and a total of $101.9 million worldwide. 

Gran Turismo, which claimed the top spot in the previous week, now slips to fourth place, amassing an estimated $8.4 million through the holiday. The racing drama, directed by Neill Blomkamp, now stands at a domestic total of $30.6 million and $80.9 million internationally. 

In fifth position, Oppenheimer continues to impress, with $5.3 million earned during its seventh weekend in theaters and an estimated $7 million through Monday. The Christopher Nolan film has now crossed $850 million worldwide, solidifying its position as the director’s third-highest-grossing film, surpassing the earnings of Inception ($837 million). Among Nolan’s esteemed filmography, it trails only The Dark Knight ($1 billion) and The Dark Knight Rises ($1.08 billion) in terms of global box office success.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

